Person of interest in custody for mass shooting that killed three and hospitalized two

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A person of interest is now in custody assisting with the investigation into a mass shooting that unfolded on Bernard Road Saturday morning which left three adult males dead and a woman and juvenile boy hospitalized, according to Superintendent Stephen Maycock Head of the Fox Hill Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Superintendent Maycock told media on the scene that two individuals, armed with high-powered weapons, exited a Black Honda Accord, walked into a barbershop, and opened fire on patrons. EMS confirmed the death of two males on the scene while the third male victim died in hospital. The adult female and seven-year-old boy were also transported to hospital after being shot in the lower body. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have also retrieved the black Honda Accord believed to have been used in the deadly incident.

Additionally, Assistant Superintendent of Police Zhivargo Dames in charge of RBPF Technology, confirmed to EWN that officers are aware of CCTV technology in the area and pled with businesses equipped with the technological devices to assist police with any information that may be able to help solve this case.

The murder count for 2024 now stands at 120.

