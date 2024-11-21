‘Person of interest in custody,’ for death of 12 yr old Adriel Moxey

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 32 Year-Old male was taken into police custody around 10:00 am Thursday November 21, in connection with the tragic death of 12 Year-Old Adriel Moxey, according to police.

Authorities said based on information from the community, technology and other avenues within their investigation, the man was arrested by officers.

Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings revealed this much to reporters during a press briefing at the Criminal Investigation Department on Thursday afternoon.