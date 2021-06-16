Perrier-Jouët champagne and local retailers take over The Cove

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS — The Cove, the 600-all-suite luxury resort on Paradise Island in The Bahamas, hosted a Memorial Day weekend event, along with its partner Perrier-Jouët champagne, called “Spritz”.

The event was the kickoff for The Cove’s summer series of monthly themed experiences, created to welcome back international travelers to The Bahamas’ most elegant and popular resort in the country. From the moment guests arrived at The Cove, they were transported into the ultimate champagne reverie, welcomed with glasses of Perrier-Jouët, followed by a Saturday day-long event at The Cove pool and culminating with branded departure gifts and a saxophonist to round out the entertainment weekend.

“Perrier-Jouet & Pernod Ricard were delighted to partner with such an amazing team at Atlantis to create an unforgettable experience for their guests,” noted Victoria Esposito, Pernod Ricard Bahamas brand manager. “We look forward to the continued partnership and creating incredible moments together.”

For the Saturday event, The Cove pool was transformed into an aquatic garden and featured branded poolside Perrier-Jouët cabanas and a local retail garden, with luxury brands including Bahari, Breitling, David Yurman, Escape at The Cove, Carlo Milano, Kering and Maro Bicego.

“The Spritz event was brilliantly executed and provided a memorable, fun-filled experience to guests of The Cove,” exclaimed Inga Bowleg, director of business development at John Bull. “It was indeed the perfect fusion of sun, sand, sea, shopping and sizzling entertainment. The John Bull team remains very grateful for the opportunity extended to join other Bahamian retailers in showcasing some of the fabulous local and international brands available on island.”

Stealing the show was internationally acclaimed violinist Ezinma, who has performed with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar. Ezinma set the mood for the day by starting her performance during the fashion show on the pool deck, sporting a two-piece ensemble and serenading guests and local models, who showcased Bahari’s summer swimsuit collection as well as the Cove’s Escape summer wear.

Keeping guests entertained between performances was local Bahamian DJ Nyuszi, a well-known feature at The Cove pool.

“First and foremost, we want to thank all of the Atlantis team members who produced this spectacular event,” explained Michael MacDonnell, VP, food and beverage, Atlantis Paradise Island. “Collaborating with Perrier-Jouët, we were able to create an interactive experience for our guests which was a fantastic start to our Summer Solstice series.”

The Cove summer series continues through July and August and, like “Spritz”, will highlight local retailers, art and entertainment.

“We strive to create interactive and meaningful events for our guests. Our local retailers added a unique and exclusive element to ‘Spritz’, and Perrier-Jouët was a wonderful addition to the beautiful atmosphere of our pool and beaches. We are very excited to be welcoming local and international guests to The Cove,” added Kapil Sharma, general manager, The Cove.