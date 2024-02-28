Pentecostal community prepares to gather for its annual convention

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Pentecostal executives and leaders of The 39th Episcopal District of The Bahamas & Turks and Caicos Council, during a press conference held Wednesday morning, invited residents to support their upcoming General Convention slated for March 3, 2024, through March 9, 2024, at Transformation Ministries International.

The 75th General Convention will be held under the theme “United We Stand.”

Diocesan Bishop Dr. Anthony Farrington announced that delegates are expected to attend from Turks & Caicos, the United States, Canada, Jamaica, Barbados, and Haiti. Several Family Island residents are expected to attend as well.