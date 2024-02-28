Pentecostal community prepares to gather for its annual convention

LocalFebruary 28, 2024February 28, 2024 at 12:08 pm Theo Sealy
Pentecostal community prepares to gather for its annual convention

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Pentecostal executives and leaders of The 39th Episcopal District of The Bahamas & Turks and Caicos Council, during a press conference held Wednesday morning, invited residents to support their upcoming General Convention slated for March 3, 2024, through March 9, 2024, at Transformation Ministries International.

The 75th General Convention will be held under the theme “United We Stand.”

Diocesan Bishop Dr. Anthony Farrington announced that delegates are expected to attend from Turks & Caicos, the United States, Canada, Jamaica, Barbados, and Haiti. Several Family Island residents are expected to attend as well.

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*