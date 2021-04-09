PENNY FOR YOUR IMMUNITY?: Baha Mar to incentivize vaccine uptake

Atlantis says it will not pay for employees to do “the right thing”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Baha Mar will offer its associates who take both doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine a monetary reward of a half day’s pay.

In a letter to associates dated April 7, Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said the program rollout will apply to associates up to the position of directors of the West Bay Street property.

“An increase in business levels is beneficial for all employees of Baha Mar,” read the letter.

“As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we are increasing our investment to not only recognize your contributions, but also encourage you to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.

“With this in mind, Baha Mat will pay all directors and below half a day’s base pay for all associates who present adequate confirmation of having received the recommended two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.”

Davis said while Baha Mar will offer vaccination at its Grand Hyatt property beginning today until next week Thursday, associates may choose where to receive the vaccine.

“We look forward to having as many of you vaccinated as possible so that we can do our best to attempt to create a safe environment, as well as build confidence with our guests that we are one of the safest resort destinations in the industry,” the president added.

This comes as the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island announced plans to facilitate vaccinations for its employees in its ballrooms.

When contacted about whether Atlantis will also incentivize vaccination of hoteliers, Atlantis CEO Audrey Oswell said: “At Atlantis, we are not compelled to pay our associates to do the right thing.

“It is in our DNA, part of our core values and who we are as Atlantis team members. It comes natural to us and is never forced or coerced.”

The Office of the Prime Minister announced yesterday that the bridge toll to Paradise Island will be waived for hospitality workers with COVID-19 appointments at Atlantis.

It said proof of the appointment will be required.

The government is aiming to have 80 percent of Bahamians and residents vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan noted that “the intent is for us to move in the direction to vaccinate enough persons for herd immunity and that would be around 80 percent”.

More than 10,000 people have been vaccinated in The Bahamas to date.

McMillan noted that approximately 60 percent of vaccine recipients have been ages 60 and older, and more women than men have been inoculated.

Vaccinations resumed Wednesday after the Easter holidays at Loyola Hall and Church of God, East Street, on New Providence, and at the Susan J Wallace Community Centre on Grand Bahama.

Additional vaccination sites were expected to open on New Providence this week, including the Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium and the Atlantis and Baha Mar resorts, which will be used exclusively for hospitality workers.

Currently, vaccinations are open to healthcare workers; individuals 60 years of age and older; staff of uniformed branches; teachers and staff of schools; homebound, physically challenged residents; and students and athletes studying or competing abroad.

Hospitality workers include hotel and resort employees, public transportation workers, Lynden Pindling International Airport workers, Nassau Airport Development Company workers, Nassau Cruise Port workers, straw market vendors, port and beach vendors and tour operators.

A valid work ID indicating proof of occupation and/or proof of age is required at the vaccination centers.

In a letter to its employees, Atlantis advised that it will have two inoculation sites on the property, including the Prince of Wales and Crown Ballrooms in the Beach Tower.

“While not mandatory for Atlantis employees to be vaccinated, we encourage our team members to participate in inoculation as it will provide another layer of protection against this deadly virus,” the letter read.

“The global effort to vaccinate all will support The Bahamas and our tourism industry in regaining a level of normalcy.”