Pedestrian killed in traffic accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 52-year-old resident of Yellow Elder Gardens was allegedly struck and killed while attempting to cross the Independence Highway yesterday evening, according to police.

At the scene, the victim has been unofficially identified by family members as Doyle Ferguson.

Police responded to a traffic fatality in the area of New Bethelem Baptist Church sometime after 8pm.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chryslyn Skippings confirmed the man was struck by a white SUV driven by a woman. She added the driver remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their investigation.