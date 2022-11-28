Pedestrian hit by truck in GB

EIGHT MILE ROCK, GRAND BAHAMA — A 39-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street in Grand Bahama.

According to police, the man was struck by a gray 2016 Chrysler 200 vehicle that was traveling east along Queens Highway, Eight Mile Rock shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The man was reportedly walking in the area of Pine Forest, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

This is the second pedestrian to be killed while attempting to cross Queens Highway in Eight Mile Rock within a week.

A man was hit by a car in the area of Holmes’ Rock last Thursday.