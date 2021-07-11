Pedestrian dies in traffic collision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man died after he was hit by a black Sports Utility Vehicle yesterday.

According to police, the incident took place on Airport Industrial Park Drive sometime after 9pm.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver of a black Sport Utility Vehicle was travelling south when he struck the pedestrian.

First responders reportedly met a dark man lying in the street unresponsive. The pedestrian was examined and pronounced lifeless at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

The Traffic Department will continue investigations into this matter, according to police.