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Peak demand triggers widespread outages as questions grow over energy reforms

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NASSAU,BAHAMAS- Residents and businesses across New Providence are once again dealing with power disruptions after Bahamas Power and Light revealed that electricity demand exceeded peak load Tuesday night, causing multiple circuits to become overloaded and triggering outages across several communities.

The outages affected areas including Pinewood Gardens, Bamboo Boulevard, Churchill Subdivision, Windsor Field and portions of western New Providence.

While service has since been restored to most of those areas, BPL says customers along a section of West Bay Street, Grove and Vista Marina could remain without electricity until later today. Among the areas impacted is the vicinity of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The latest outages are likely to renew questions about the state of the country’s electricity infrastructure at a time when the government continues to tout ongoing energy reforms as the solution to longstanding reliability issues.

In recent years, officials have pointed to major investments in generation, transmission and distribution upgrades, including the creation of Bahamas Grid Company, which was established to take responsibility for the country’s transmission network and help modernize the grid.

However, BPL’s disclosure that demand exceeded system capacity Tuesday night is likely to leave many consumers asking what progress has been made and whether the promised benefits of those reforms are beginning to materialize.

The outages also come as consumers continue to face high electricity bills and rising fuel prices, placing additional pressure on households and businesses already struggling with the cost of living.

Adding to concerns, power disruptions have not been limited to New Providence. In recent days, outages have also impacted several Family Islands, including Abaco and Eleuthera, raising broader questions about the reliability of electricity supply across the country.

Government officials have previously maintained that some disruptions are to be expected as upgrades continue throughout the network. But for many consumers left without power yet again, patience is wearing thin.

BPL says it continues to monitor system demand and is urging consumers to conserve electricity during peak periods as crews work to stabilize the network and complete repairs.

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