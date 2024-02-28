Peace program launched in public primary school to curb youth violence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Crisis Centre, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched the Kindness Respect Courage (KRC) Campaign within seventeen (17) public primary schools to help provide young students with proper socialization skills; students will be educated on how to avoid physical violence and will work together to create peace gardens within their respective schools.

Bahamas Crisis Center Director Dr Sandra Dean Patterson said officials aim to reach 3,000 primary school students in grades 4, 5 and 6.