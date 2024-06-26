Peace On Da Street Tournament slated for July 15-21

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Hope Center and Youth Against Violence have officially announced that the 29th Annual Peace on Da Streets Basketball Classic tournament is set to commence on July 15, 2024.

Event organizer Carlos Reid shared, during the official press conference held on Wednesday morning, that this year’s tournament is in honor of his father Michael ‘Scooter’ Reid.

The tournament will be held between July 15 and 19 July at the Hope Center before it moves to the Kendal GL Isaac’s Gym on July 21st for the Family Fun night, which will include a 3 point Shoot-Out, a Slam Dunk contest and a highly anticipated Clergy and Politicians game.