PAY YOUR WAY: Govt. could introduce more tolls to maintain key infrastructure, says works minister

Sears: It’s just a discussion at this point

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Works Minister Alfred Sears said yesterday that discussions are being held regarding the introduction of tolls to cover the cost of maintaining key infrastructure in the country, such as bridges, roads and docks.

He noted, however, that no determinations have been made at this point.

Sears, while speaking at a press conference to introduce the new Bridge Authority board yesterday, noted: “In dealing with infrastructure, we have to think on the issue of maintenance.

“We have these various forms of infrastructure that must be maintained and, [as] done in other parts of the world, certain infrastructure could be subject to a toll.

“That is being examined. No determination has been made on the question of tolling any of our highways. It’s just a discussion at this point.”

Sears also noted: “The Bridge Authority is mandated to manage the Paradise Island Bridge. It manages a $22 million bond and an annual budget under $4 million.

“There is a bill in the ministry to include additional bridges under the supervision and management of the authority, one of which is the Glass Window Bridge.“

Sears yesterday introduced Basil Longley as chairman of the board of the Bridge Authority and Arnold Bain as deputy chairman.