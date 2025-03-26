“Pay Teachers Their Worth—Not Just Their Bills”

Dear Editor,

It is a well-known fact that teaching is one of the most important professions in the world, yet somehow, it remains one of the least valued when it comes to pay. The Minister of Education and the President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers have both acknowledged the dire need for more educators, particularly those specializing in key subject areas. But here’s the thing: until we start paying teachers what they deserve, we’ll be having this same conversation year after year.

Millennials and Gen Zs are watching their older counterparts grind day in and day out, only to be left with salaries that don’t reflect their level of education, experience, and commitment. We’re talking about professionals with bachelor’s, master’s, and even doctorate degrees, yet some are earning less than what an entry-level employee at a bank or a utility company makes. That’s not just unfair—it’s insulting. Why spend four to eight years earning a bachelor’s, master’s, or even a doctoral degree only to make just enough to scrape by? If knowledge is power, why are the very people responsible for educating our future leaders struggling to keep their lights on?

We hear time and time again that teaching is a “calling.” But let’s be honest, passion alone doesn’t pay the rent, and gratitude doesn’t keep groceries in the fridge. Teachers spend hours in the classroom molding young minds, then go home to spend even more hours grading papers, preparing lessons, and responding to parents. Some even dig into their own pockets to buy supplies for students who come to school without the basics. Yet, instead of investing in these dedicated professionals, we see millions being spent on pricey contracts to bring 500 retired workers back into the public sector. Can someone explain why we can afford that but can’t afford to give our teachers a livable wage?

If we truly want to attract and retain high-quality educators, we need to start treating teaching as the profession that it is, not a charity. Here’s what can be done:

Competitive Salaries – Teachers with degrees should not be making the same as entry-level office workers in other fields. Pay them based on their qualifications, expertise, and years of service. Incentives for Specialized Educators – If we need more teachers in areas like STEM, Special Education, and Literacy, offer financial incentives to encourage people to specialize in these fields. Better Benefits and Career Growth – Give teachers real opportunities for advancement, research funding, and continuing education programs that help them grow without forcing them into administrative roles just to earn more. Performance-Based Bonuses – If we can give government contracts to companies that underdeliver, surely we can find the budget to reward teachers who consistently go above and beyond.

The bottom line? If we want great teachers in our classrooms, we need to make teaching a financially attractive career. Because at the end of the day, passion alone won’t pay a mortgage, and gratitude doesn’t cover BPL bills.

It’s time to stop treating our teachers like volunteers and start paying them like professionals. We expect them to shape the future of our nation—let’s at least make sure they can afford to have a future of their own.

Sincerely,

Heather W. McDonald