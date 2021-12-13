PATH TO PROSPERITY: Economy on rebound but ‘not out of the woods yet’, says economic affairs minister

Halkitis says businesses reopening, full hotels and increased airlift all positive signs for The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis said all indications suggest the Bahamian economy is set for a rebound, although he cautioned that “we are not out of the woods yet”.

While speaking on the sidelines of a Fusion Superplex event this past weekend, Halkitis said: “We are encouraged that businesses like this are reopening.

“We understand that we have to coexist with COVID for the foreseeable future. What we have to do is make sure that we observe the safety protocols — social distancing, hand washing, vaccination and mask wearing…

“We are going to have to live with it and just do so as safely as possible.”

Halkitis said that with positive reports from the tourism sector, the economy appears to be on the path to a rebound.

He added: “We are hopeful. The hotels say their bookings are solid and airlines are seeing improved airlift.

“Indications are that the economy is set for a rebound, but as we have seen with the omicron strain and the reaction to it, all the best-laid plans can be laid to waste if there is an outbreak.

“That is why we encourage people to get vaccinated, wash their hands, practice social distancing and mask wearing.

“Yes, we are optimistic, but we are not out of the woods yet and we have to remain vigilant for things like new strains.”