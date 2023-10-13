Paternity DNA testing for citizenship on the horizon

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville says officials are hoping to finalize, by the end of the year, paternity DNA testing protocols for the automatic granting of Bahamian citizenship following a Privy Council ruling which declares that all children born in The Bahamas out of wedlock to foreign women and Bahamian men are now Bahamian citizens at birth.

Former Immigration Minister Keith Bell asserted after the ruling that government may have to consider introducing DNA testing to confirm a child’s paternity to mitigate against fraud.

Dr. Darville said the new regime could very well be rolled out by the end of 2023.

His comments follow a recent push by Human Rights activists who have called on government to pick up the pace on this matter in order to better facilitate those impacted by the ruling.