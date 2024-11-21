Watch ILTV Live
Pastor of murdered young girl speaks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A religious leader, who told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that he made an emergency call to police to report that screams were reportedly heard coming from bushes on Faith Avenue south, also revealed that 12 year old Adriel Moxey, who was found dead Wednesday evening not far from her residence which is situated in a busy area on Faith Avenue south, was an active member in his church.

The religious leader told EWN that Adriel had recently been accepted into the liturgical dance team and was eagerly anticipating her first opportunity to dance in front of the congregation.

The pastor, saddened by the incident, called on communities at large to become better guardians for one another; especially children.

Police have not confirmed whether they received the call which the pastor allegedly made after he reportedly received a tip from a resident in the area that he heard screams and cries of what sounded like a young girl emanating from a bushy area on Faith Avenue south.

Our @lintonritchiejr reports…

 

