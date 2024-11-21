Watch ILTV Live
Pastor claims information reported regarding 12-year-old’s disappearance was not followed up

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Senior Pastor of Restoration Kingdom Ministries, Cleveland Wells, provided Eyewitness News with his account of the past 48 to 72 hours since 12-year-old Adriel Moxey disappeared and was eventually found dead by police in a bushy area in Faith Avenue south on Wednesday evening.

Moxey was reportedly a member of his church and was in the process of preparing to minister with the church’s dance ministry for the first time, according to the religious leader. Pastor Wells told Eyewitness News that he went into the neighborhood on Tuesday to ask residents about the disappearance of Moxey when he was informed by a resident that screams were heard from the bushes in the vicinity where Moxey’s lifeless body was found on Wednesday evening.

Pastor Wells said he did report the matter to police after receiving the information on Tuesday and claims that he waited in the area, but he said no one came to investigate.

