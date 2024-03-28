Passionate Plea: ‘Please Turn Yourselves In’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Brother of the late Don Saunders, Ronald Newbold, made a passionate plea to the culprits responsible for his brother’s shooting death, which unfolded in Gambier Village Wednesday night, to turn themselves in to local authorities.

Newbold recalled that his brother was a lover of life and people, “A very loving person who would give you the clothes off of his back… he did not deserve this.”

Newbold spoke with media while at the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) headquarters Thursday afternoon shortly after family members officially identified Saunders’ body at the Princess Margaret Hospital’s (PMH) Morgue.

Saunders is mourned by his wife, two children and a host of other relatives.