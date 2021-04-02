PASSION TO PROFIT: Young entrepreneur turns love of makeup into a beauty brand

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Jewel Campbell, a 20-year-old Bahamian entrepreneur, has gained stardom by creating her own cosmetic line — J’Adore Cosmetics.

Her company also has a line of skincare products and plans to get into esthetician services as Campbell is a Florida Academy of Medical Aesthetics graduate with an esthetician license.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Campbell said her journey into the cosmetics world started as a relief from stress in school.

At the young age of 16, she went to St Francis Xavier University in Canada to study Health Science, however, she soon realized that major was not for her and that she wanted to explore her love for makeup.

“I always had a passion for makeup products and anytime I had distress going on, I’d do my makeup and feel 10,000 times better,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own makeup brand.”

Through her personal research on branding, marketing and developing a plan for her business, Campbell was introduced to the Global Trade Market, which aided in connecting her to factories in China to make her products come to life.

“I had a cousin in university somewhere in China and I saw she started a lash business,” Campbell said.

“Actually, I was a little confused on how to get off the ground with my business and she told me about the Global Trade Market.”

Campbell said when she was just about to take a break from school, she decided to pursue her vision of starting her own makeup brand.

“I had about $200 for a psychology book; I ended up just taking that money and getting my first set of products,” she said, adding that she started off small with just 10 to 15 lip gloss products to help catapult her business.

When asked what motivated her to start her own business at such a young age, she said: “I was never the type of person who wanted to work for others.

“I’ve always seen myself as a visionary and a creative so I always wanted to do my own thing at the end of the day.”

The young entrepreneur is currently in Miami furthering her education but said that during her time home in The Bahamas during the first wave of the pandemic, her business was at a standstill.

However, Campbell noted that in May of last year, her business began to pick up and the support she received from clients was amazing.

“I don’t know where these people found the money, but the money was there,” she said.

“Everyone had money to spend. I think I made the most money ever during the pandemic.

“Some days I was making a thousand dollars just out of my house because people would come to get products.”

She said that during the pandemic she was “eating, breathing and sleeping J’Adore” in a push for the company’s success.

At the time, Campbell was working at the restaurant 25° North in Baha Mar. But its ultimate closure during the pandemic allowed her to spend extra time promoting her business through marketing, doing deliveries and just being active.

She said she wants her clients to feel “bold, confident and beautiful” when using her products, which are “made from the heart and with love”.

Her products can be found on J’Adore’s official website, https://jadorecosmetics.wixsite.com/mysite, and she also plans to get her products in stores on New Providence and Grand Bahama. The company also ships internationally and locally.

Campbell encouraged other young entrepreneurs to continue breaking down barriers and to be true to themselves.

Written by Eyewitness News Intern Jade Russell