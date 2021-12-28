PARTY POOPER: Holiday events canceled as health protocols change amid spike in COVID cases

“The omicron virus is rewriting the rules”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several major holiday events have had to be canceled or postponed and refunds issued after the government implemented additional COVID-19 protocols for gatherings amidst an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health advised it will not approve any large gatherings and suspended all current approvals.

Organizers of events planned for Boxing Day, such as the popular Lite Vibes and One Blood XXL – All-Inclusive Old School Reggae Party, advised patrons of postponement and assured that tickets will be honored.

Meanwhile, upcoming events for New Year’s Day — such as Hide’s New Year’s Brunch, the Corporation’s NYE Event and Alpha Sound’s “Emerge” — have also had to make similar statements to their supporters, advising of expeditious refunds.

According to the latest protocols, gatherings with more than 30 people outdoors and 20 people indoors will not be permitted until further notice.

The restrictions, however, do not apply to gatherings at hotels, confirmed Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The government is reviewing all activities that can result in the potential spread of omicron COVID-19,” he told Eyewitness News.

– Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Michael Darville

“We approached different categories of events differently. All are currently under assessment or review.

“The COVID-19 task force is looking to identify additional measures to slow down the current spread of COVID-19… The situation remains extremely fluid.”

Atlantis is expected to host a major concert on New Year’s Day featuring renowned music artist Doja Cat.

The Bahamas recorded a record number of COVID-19 cases in a single day over the weekend, with 330 cases confirmed on Christmas Day, taking the number of cases in the country to 23,960.

Health officials advised that 320 new infections were confirmed on New Providence, three on Grand Bahama, and one each on Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma, and Andros; while three infections have locations pending.

The number of active cases up to Saturday stood at 1,294, though hospitalizations were relatively low with just 19 cases.

In a statement on Sunday, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said the government will announce details for the rollout of free COVID-19 testing on New Providence and also provide details regarding the distribution of free medical-grade masks.

Darville echoed warnings from the prime minister last week that “activities that were relatively safe just last week are no longer safe”.

He noted that while it was a difficult decision to not allow the Christmas carnival to open, it was “the right one”.

The health minister further advised that the government is finalizing technical guidance for businesses, churches and others to improve ventilation and air filtration.

“The omicron virus is rewriting the rules. It is very, very easy to catch,” he said.

“But that doesn’t mean giving up — there are lots of steps you can do to protect yourselves and your families.”