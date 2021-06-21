“PARTY ON”: PM drops restrictions on social gatherings for fully vaccinated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis today announced “party on” for fully vaccinated individuals as he outlined the permittance of social gatherings for those who have taken the jab.

During his presentation for the 2021/2022 budget debate, the prime minister said people who are fully vaccinated can now engage in private and social gatherings in their homes and elsewhere once all attendees have been vaccinated.

“You can interpret that. The young people will interpret it [as] ‘party on,’” Minnis said.

Minnis also announced changes to the daily curfews throughout the country that will go into effect tonight for all visitors and residents.

On New Providence and Abaco, the daily curfew will move to 11pm to 5am.

On Grand Bahama, the curfew will move to midnight to 5am.

On Cat Island and North and Central Andros, the curfew will move to 10pm to 5am.

Additionally, there will no longer be a curfew on the Berry Islands, South Andros and Mangrove Cay.

Minnis said his plan for the country to celebrate a “Vaccination Day” will take place once health officials determine that a sufficient number of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

The prime minister urged residents, however, to still adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Several changes to travel restrictions were also announced, including the removal of the RT-PCR test requirement for travel from Grand Bahama, Cat Island and Andros, effective immediately.

The $10 charge for a travel health visa for fully vaccinated Bahamians and residents returning to the country will be removed effective July 1.

The prime minister also announced additional changes to restrictions for funerals, memorials and weddings.

Funeral and memorial services will now be permitted in a church or other indoor facility in accordance with the health protocols and the Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) guidelines approved by the Ministry of Health.

Minnis said there is no requirement for attendees to be fully vaccinated.

However, repasts are still not permitted on New Providence and Paradise Island, Grand Bahama, mainland Abaco, Eleuthera, Harbour Island and Great and Little Exuma

Wedding receptions will now be permitted on New Providence and Grand Bahama, provided that all attendees are fully vaccinated.

Hosts of wedding receptions, private gatherings and other social events will be responsible for verifying that guests are fully vaccinated and will be subjected to fines for non-compliance.

“Our aim is to fully reopen in several months if various conditions are met and advised by health officials,” Minnis said.

“As always, we will continue to follow the science and consult with our health team on how best to move forward.”