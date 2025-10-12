Parliamentary registration department announces verification station locations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Parliamentary Registration Department has announced that voter verification exercises will begin on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, and will continue until further notice.

Verification will take place at designated locations across New Providence during the evening hours of 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Department has emphasized that the following sites are for verification purposes only:

Verification Locations

St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Lyford Cay

St. Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

University of The Bahamas

Remnant Tabernacle, Carmichael Road

Ministry of Education School Locations

C.I. Gibson Sr. High School

Carlton Francis Primary School

Sadie Curtis Primary School

Gambier Primary School

Thelma Gibson Primary School

E.P. Roberts Primary School

Garvin Tynes Primary School

C.R. Walker Sr. High School

S.C. McPherson Jr. High School

T.G. Glover Primary School

Government High School

Anatol Rodgers High School

L.W. Young Jr. High School

Cleveland Eneas Primary School

Centreville Primary School

Uriah McPhee Primary School

Sybil Strachan Primary School

Adelaide Primary School

In addition to the above, eligible voters may also register at the following convenient locations:

Post Offices

Town Centre Mall

Mall at Marathon

The Department further advised that Registration and Verification Exercises will also be conducted in Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the Parliamentary Registration Department or visit their official channels for updates.