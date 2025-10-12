Parliamentary registration department announces verification station locations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Parliamentary Registration Department has announced that voter verification exercises will begin on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, and will continue until further notice.
Verification will take place at designated locations across New Providence during the evening hours of 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Department has emphasized that the following sites are for verification purposes only:
Verification Locations
-
St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Lyford Cay
-
St. Anne’s School, Fox Hill
-
Aquinas College, Gladstone Road
-
University of The Bahamas
-
Remnant Tabernacle, Carmichael Road
Ministry of Education School Locations
-
C.I. Gibson Sr. High School
-
Carlton Francis Primary School
-
Sadie Curtis Primary School
-
Gambier Primary School
-
Thelma Gibson Primary School
-
E.P. Roberts Primary School
-
Garvin Tynes Primary School
-
C.R. Walker Sr. High School
-
S.C. McPherson Jr. High School
-
T.G. Glover Primary School
-
Government High School
-
Anatol Rodgers High School
-
L.W. Young Jr. High School
-
Cleveland Eneas Primary School
-
Centreville Primary School
-
Uriah McPhee Primary School
-
Sybil Strachan Primary School
-
Adelaide Primary School
In addition to the above, eligible voters may also register at the following convenient locations:
-
Post Offices
-
Town Centre Mall
-
Mall at Marathon
The Department further advised that Registration and Verification Exercises will also be conducted in Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.
For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the Parliamentary Registration Department or visit their official channels for updates.