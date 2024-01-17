Parliamentarians share their views on capital punishment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- As the national debate intensifies on whether or not the government should stiffen its current laws to utilize capital punishment as a crime deterrent, parliamentarians share their personal views on capital punishment and whether it will truly help curb crime.

While the Deputy Prime Minister opted not to comment on the topical issue, both government and opposition Members of Parliament shared their views.

The national debate about stiffer penalties being introduced for repeat offenders, namely the denial of bail and capital punishment, came on the heels of a crime wave in a country where 12 murders have been recorded in the first 17 days of the year.