Parliament recognizes Bahamian Star athletes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In a special morning session at the House of Assembly, government recognized the outstanding achievements of the 2025 national aquatics and track and field teams.

The aquatics team made waves once again, securing their seventh consecutive CARIFTA Championship title over the Easter weekend in Trinidad and Tobago. Their dominance in the pool continues to set the standard across the region.

Meanwhile, the track and field team lit up the Hazley Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, capturing an impressive 16 gold medals. Their performance turned the stadium into their personal arena of excellence, showcasing talent, discipline, and national pride.

These athletes continue to inspire the nation with their dedication and drive.