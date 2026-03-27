PARLIAMENT PROROGUED — PM Warns Election ‘Bell’ Near, Urges Voters To Act Now

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The countdown to a general election has effectively begun.

Prime Minister Philip Davis on Friday announced that Parliament has been prorogued, formally ending the current legislative session, while making it clear that dissolution, and an election, could come at any moment.

In a national address delivered outside the Office of the Prime Minister, Davis said he has already advised the Governor-General under Article 66(1) of the Constitution, with the proclamation now issued.

“Proroguing Parliament means the legislative session has come to an end,” Davis said, quickly drawing the distinction: “I haven’t advised the dissolution of Parliament yet – but I am very close to ringing that bell.”

That warning came with a blunt message to voters; get ready now or risk being shut out.

“By the time you hear that bell ring, if you are not registered, you will not be eligible to vote. Do not wait for the bell. Go now… and get registered,” he said.

He also called on those who have moved to transfer their registration and urged first-time voters to sign up immediately.

“This is your democracy. Claim your place in it.”

With the election window narrowing, Davis revealed he told Bahamians yesterday to ensure they are registered, transferred and verified before Easter, signaling urgency as the country edges closer to dissolution.

The Prime Minister framed the moment as bigger than politics, even as election season looms.

“We may belong to different parties… we may argue with heated passion—that is the nature of democracy,” he said. “But beneath those divisions lies something deeper than party.”

He insisted the country stands at a pivotal moment, fueled by resilience and promise.

“I see a people with strength… a country with real promise,” Davis said, adding that with unity and faith, “our best days still lie ahead.”

Parliament’s prorogation marks a key constitutional step, one move away from dissolution, which will officially trigger the general election.