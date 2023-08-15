Parents of two-year-old boy charged with manslaughter by negligence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The parents of a two year-old boy who died on Saturday have been charged with manslaughter by negligence according to police.

Police say that the child’s father who is 23-years-old and the mother who is 20-years-old are residents of Soldier Road. Reports state that sometime around 10:30 am on Saturday, while driving in the area of Robinson Road and Old Trail Road, the child’s parents were alerted by other motorist that he appeared to be in an unconscious state, with his head hanging out of the rear passenger window of their vehicle.

The toddler was removed from the window and transported to the hospital via private vehicle, where he later died. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.