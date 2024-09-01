Parents invited to join police in cracking down on sales of edible drugs to students

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As the police intensify efforts to curb the selling of edibles to students, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chaswell Hanna has urged parents to be more vigilant about what their children bring home.

The issue of edibles being sold in schools has been a mounting concern for several years. Numerous students have ended up in hospital after consuming these products, with the latest incident happening in April this year.

ACP Hanna emphasized that while law enforcement will take action to address this escalating problem, parents also play a role in addressing it.

