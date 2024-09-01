Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
moe
moh
aliv-logo
solomons
super-value-logo
1baic-logo
btc
kbs-b
cbs
islandluck
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
moe
moh
aliv-logo
solomons
super-value-logo
1baic-logo

Parents invited to join police in cracking down on sales of edible drugs to students

0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As the police intensify efforts to curb the selling of edibles to students, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chaswell Hanna has urged parents to be more vigilant about what their children bring home.

The issue of edibles being sold in schools has been a mounting concern for several years. Numerous students have ended up in hospital after consuming these products, with the latest incident happening in April this year.

ACP Hanna emphasized that while law enforcement will take action to address this escalating problem, parents also play a role in addressing it.

play-sharp-fill

 

Polls

Do you agree that athletes should be more transparent about their health before competing in international events?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you agree that athletes should be more transparent about their health before competing in international events?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Resent News

Sections

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture