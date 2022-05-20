PAHO/WHO Bahamas’ Walk the Talk Virtual Challenge to be highlighted in Geneva, Switzerland

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) Country Office for The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands will host a virtual Walk the Walk Health Challenge this Saturday.

This initiative seeks to promote healthy lifestyles for all age groups and all capability levels. The public is encouraged to participate by registering for the challenge and downloading the Walk the Talk app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

The platform will track the participant’s performance and the accumulated steps for the country will be highlighted during the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Three easy steps to “Walk the Talk” from wherever you are:

1. Register online, which will generate a booking reference sent to your email address

2. Download the app on your mobile

Apple App store: https://apps.apple.com/app/walk-the-talk-2022/id1620117960

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ocsportsuisse.walkthetalkapp

3. Log in to the app using your email and booking reference, and following the instructions on the app, and you’re all set to Walk the Talk on 21 May!

Take the Health for All Challenge and invite family and friends to join in the fun!