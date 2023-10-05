PAHO/WHO Bahamas celebrates Wellness Week in the Americas and Caribbean Wellness Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health and Wellness, PAHO/WHO, the Healthy Bahamas Coalition, and the Wellness Unit partnered to celebrate Caribbean Wellness Day and Wellness Week in the Americas 2023.

To observe Wellness Week, the collaborators hosted daily webinars that focused on various topics, including mental health, tobacco, alcohol, NCDs, and nutrition. Attendees were engaged and looked forward to future sessions.

Caribbean Wellness Day began with an early morning fun run and walk, which was followed by hours of wellness activities. From Yoga to HIIT training to Karate, participants moved for better health at Arawak Cay, one of The Bahamas’ cultural centers.

Participants received healthy goody bags, which included a t-shirt and fresh fruits, in an effort to encourage a healthier country.