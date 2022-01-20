PAHO calls for countries to prioritize rapid tests for those with COVID-19 symptoms

PAHO: As infections surge, testing should be expanded to alleviate pressure on hospitals; those without symptoms should quarantine and follow public health measures

WASHINGTON, DC — With COVID-19 surging throughout the Americas and demand for diagnostics higher than ever, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa F Etienne has called on countries to prioritize rapid antigen tests for those with symptoms — who are most at risk of spreading the disease.

With 7.2 million new COVID cases reported in the region over the past week, countries must “expand testing at the community level to relieve pressure on hospitals, which are working overtime”, she said during a media briefing yesterday.

Rapid antigen tests, which offer a diagnosis in just minutes, do not require specialized equipment or training so “can be deployed to primary health centers, where they can reach more people closer to home”, the PAHO director added.

Given the current shortage of tests — a problem that is expected to continue for some time as omicron spreads rapidly throughout the region — Etienne also urged countries to advise those without symptoms who have been exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine where possible and follow public health measures.

“Slowing the spread of COVID will require every tool in our arsenal — vaccines, social distancing, mask wearing, avoiding large gatherings and testing,” Etienne said.

Since the start of the pandemic, PAHO has acquired more than 42 million molecular RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests for 36 countries, with its own funds and through the PAHO Strategic Fund, a pooled procurement mechanism that offers countries quality-assured medicines and medical devices at affordable prices.

The organization has also deployed 10 million PCR diagnostics and 2.8 million rapid antigen tests from its stockpile to countries in need and has established long-term agreements with two WHO-approved manufacturers of COVID-19 tests to secure these tools for the region at a fraction of the price.

“Countries can and should take advantage of these agreements by purchasing diagnostic tests through our Strategic Fund,” the PAHO director said.

Turning to the COVID-19 situation in the region, Etienne said the United States and Canada continue to experience a surge in hospitalizations.

The Caribbean islands have also seen a sharp increase in infections, with cases doubling in more than 17 countries and territories.

Over 60 percent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean are now fully vaccinated against COVID.

“Vaccines shield us from the worst COVID symptoms and reduce our chances of needing hospitalized care,” the PAHO director said, calling for those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.