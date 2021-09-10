PAGING COMMISSIONER ROLLE: Davis’ lawyers appeal to RBPF to investigate “fraudulent” FBI docs

Davis continues to claim fake docs are political attack

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorneys for Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis have written a letter to Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Rolle requesting an urgent investigation into alleged fraudulent and “defamatory” documents being circulated about Davis.

Several documents have been circulating on social media in recent days claiming that Davis, his wife and party members are under active investigation by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The United States Embassy in Nassau confirmed on Wednesday that the documents are not authentic US government documents but did not confirm, deny or otherwise comment on the existence or non-existence of an investigation.

The letter, dated September 9, from McKinney, Turner & Co, outlines the contents of the documents, alleging that they were intended to harm the reputations of Davis and his wife, Ann Marie Davis.

“It is our client’s view that the false and malicious attack upon their character is intended/designed to influence undecided voters and to impact the outcome of the general election against the interest of our clients and the Progressive Liberal Party,” the letter read.

“We respectfully submit that the publications of these false documents had the clear intent behind them to cause harm to our clients and as such are clearly in breach of the [Penal Code].

“Due to the severity of the matter, we request that an investigation be conducted by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) to determine the identities of all persons responsible for the creation of the false documents and the widespread publication thereof.”

The letter noted that Davis wished the police would urgently investigate the complaint and take the necessary steps to prosecute those responsible for criminal libel and any other charges that may be appropriate following the conclusion of the investigation.

Voting for the advance polls took place yesterday and the general election is set for September 16.