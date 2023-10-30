PAC to investigate Road Traffic relocation deal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Public Accounts Committee is set to investigate the circumstances surrounding the contract awarded to former PLP Cabinet Minister Leslie Miller, pertaining to the relocation of the Road Traffic Department to one of his properties.

Mr. Miller recently confirmed in a local daily that the government’s decision to move the Road Traffic Department to his Summerwinds Plaza building was based on a more competitive rate compared to other available options. He emphasized that there were no irregularities or preferential treatment involved in this arrangement.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has called for transparency in this deal and indicated that the PAC will conduct an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the award of the contract to Leslie Miller, which involves housing the Road Traffic Department at Summer Winds Plaza and other government lease agreements.

The Free National Movement has accused the Davis administration of entering into a secret agreement to resolve Miller’s lawsuit against the government, which originated from a contract established during the Christie administration for the lease of the plaza.

“Furthermore, the Opposition demands full disclosure of the terms of this purported agreement and seeks assurance from the government that any net income generated through this arrangement will be primarily allocated to settling Mr. Miller’s outstanding debt to the Bahamian people,” the FNM said in a statement.