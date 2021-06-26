Over-the-Hill initiative donates gardening tools to backyard farming program

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Over-the-Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative (OTHCDPI) recently donated gardening tools to the Way of Life Inner City Intervention Organization to assist with its Backyard Farming program on Taylor Street.

The Way of Life Program is an organization led by William Lunn that engages “at-risk” and marginalized youth. One of its missions is to see that every community grows its own food, starting with this initiative on Taylor Street. Way of Life seeks to empower young men in the Over-the-Hill community by engaging them in anger management and conflict resolution group sessions to help them become aware of the root causes of their conflicts.

The partnership with Way of Life also includes the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and several local farmers and other organizations to train them in agriculture knowledge and methods.

This most recent donation falls in line with the OTHCDPI’s white paper pillars one, social empowerment, and six, the youth and elderly empowerment.