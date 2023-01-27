Over 600 turn up for IHOP job fair

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Over 600 job hopefuls lined up as early as 5am this past Saturday to apply to fill one of 200 job vacancies at the country’s first IHOP restaurant, set to open before the end of February.

“We have second interviews beginning this week and a lot of those persons are expected to be hired by the end of January for the restaurant opening in February,” said Labour Director Robert Farquharson.

Saturday’s job fair was hosted by the Department of Labour in conjunction with IHOP Bahamas. Job vacancies include cooks, prep cooks, servers, hostesses, cashiers, and beverage attendants. At a press conference last week, IHOP Bahamas executives noted that training for new hires is expected to begin on or before February 13.

Burton Rodgers, the IHOP Bahamas and Caribbean franchise holder, revealed that a second location has been identified, with that restaurant to open shortly after the first.

According to Rodgers, IHOP Bahamas will eventually be opened 24 hours, though not initially for logistical reasons. Rodgers noted that up to 600 persons could be hired within the next six months to facilitate the 24-hour operations.