Over $40,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Grand Bahama operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A joint operation in Grand Bahama on Thursday, January 30, 2025, led to the seizure of over 40 pounds of suspected drugs, with an estimated street value of $41,000.

The operation, dubbed “Take Down,” took place between 3:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and involved officers from the Anti-Gang & Firearms Task Force, the Airport and Harbour Division, the Canine Unit, and The Bahamas Customs Department.

During the operation, officers searched a warehouse and uncovered a significant quantity of marijuana. The bust resulted in the arrests of two men, aged 62 and 29. A subsequent search at one of the suspects’ homes on Nelson Road yielded additional marijuana.