Over 30 local government officers installed on GB

EIGHT MILE ROCK, GRAND BAHAMA — Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting officially installed West Grand Bahama District local government officials on Thursday, February 10, at Bethel Deliverance Center in Eight Mile Rock.

Sweeting pointed out that the new local government officials were set to serve in a time in which change is absolutely necessary and where amendments are a must.

He said there is a need to take action with those ideas where local government gets the shot in the arm it needs.

“We know that you can never be paid for your service to your communities and we know that this is a tremendous sacrifice to your personal life and to your family, so don’t get faint and don’t get weary because this is a great time to be in local government,” said Sweeting.

Of the 36 officials who were installed during the ceremony, Sweeting noted that four local government professionals were interviewed to become consultants. This, he said, was in an effort to make a new era of local government a reality.

Of those four, two were selected and one of those is a Grand Bahama resident who will work out of the administrative office in the city of Freeport.

The other, a New Providence resident, will work out of the local government office on New Providence.

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe (left) pins Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting with a insignia, making him an honorary member of the West Grand Bahama District of local government officials during a swearing-in and installation ceremony on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Bethel Deliverance Center in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. (BIS/ANDREW MILLER) Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting delivers remarks at a swearing-in and installation ceremony of local government officials on Thursday, February 10, 2022, on Grand Bahama. (BIS/ANDREW MILLER) Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting (right), along with Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle, presents George Smith with his certificate as chairman of the Eight Mile Rock West Township during an installation ceremony on Thursday, February 10, 2022. (BIS/ANDREW MILLER)

“Hence, the recommendations to transform local government will come from you — not me, but from all of us,” said Sweeting.

“So, they are going to call you and they will prepare a draft and once the draft is prepared, it will be shared amongst you for your final tweaking.

“Then and only then will it be advanced for debate in our honorable House of Assembly before becoming law.

“At all levels, your voices will be heard. This is a good time to be in local government.

“All government services must be facilitated and encouraged throughout the Family Islands. I have directed our director to re-establish our Family lsland Help Desk.

“You see, when the prime minister created the Ministry of Family Island Affairs, I don’t know if he knew how serious I was about Family Islands. If Family Islands are not taken care of, then we lose what it is that really makes up who we are as a nation.

“This Family Island Help Desk is proposed to be a physical presence in Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Inagua, with a central command point in New Providence. Any and all matters must be addressed.

“I am the minister, but we are all elected people. We must serve and we must serve together.”

Also on hand for the installation ceremony were Minister for Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe; Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey; and Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle, all of whom assisted with the pinning of newly elected councilors.