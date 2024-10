NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The demolition of the T-Wash Shanty Town is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, according to Minister of Works Clay Sweeting, who also noted that over 25 irregular communities have been identified across the country.

Sweeting was the guest speaker at the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing on Tuesday.

The pre-demolition process, which involved the task force removing windows and doors from the structures, began three weeks ago.