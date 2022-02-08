Over 17K tests and 165K face masks in first month of Davis admin free COVID initiatives

Govt to soon roll out free pediatric face masks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — One month into a smooth rollout of its free testing and mask distribution campaign, the government has tested over 17,000 people and successfully isolated 769 positive cases on the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, two of the islands most affected by COVID-19.

Additionally, following a robust public education campaign, the government, in partnership with private firms like FTX Digital Markets, has facilitated the distribution of over 165,000 KN95 face masks to protect its citizenry against the virus.

A press release from the Office of the Prime Minister maintained that “since taking office, managing the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout have been top priorities of the Davis administration”.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis commented: “A person’s ability to know whether or not they have COVID-19 should not depend on their income or wealth, but should be accessible to all.

“We are very pleased with how free testing and mask distribution has rolled out so far and congratulate the Ministry of Health and Wellness for their effective and efficient handling of these important pillars of our COVID response.

“We are also very grateful to NEMA (the National Emergency Management Agency), Great Commission Ministries and Counselling Centre, Bahamas Red Cross, International Deliverance Praying Ministry, the Salvation Army and Hands For Hunger.

“They have been invaluable partners in the mask distribution process.”

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis (right) greets a resident visiting one of the centers offering free COVID-19 testing as part of the Davis administration’s plan to mitigate spread of the virus. (OPM COMMUNICATIONS) Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis (right) speaks with a healthcare worker at one of the centers offering free COVID-19 testing as part of the Davis administration’s plan to mitigate spread of the virus. (OPM COMMUNICATIONS)

The Davis administration officially launched its free testing and mask distribution program on New Providence at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gym, Melia Resort and South Beach Clinic following trial runs on some Family Islands.

The program then rolled out on Grand Bahama just two weeks later at Foster B Pestaina Centre, Christ The King.

The government is expected to receive another shipment of masks in the coming weeks, with pediatric masks being included in the second phase of the rollout.

Ongoing public education will continue in an effort to mitigate spread of the virus while balancing the necessary reopening of the economy.