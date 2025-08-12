Over 120 young innovators take part in the inaugural Killarney S.T.E.A.M. summer camp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Young minds met at the New Providence Community Centre as over 120 students took part in the inaugural Killarney STEAM Camp, a transformative week of hands-on learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics hosted by Lincoln Deal II.

The free program, open to students ages 7 to 17, gave young people from across the

community the chance to explore robotics, entrepreneurship, coding workshops, flight

simulations, and environmental science experiments during their summer break. One

standout moment saw a group of 10-year-olds successfully code their first video game, while another team designed and launched a fully functioning “Smart City” prototype envisioning what The Bahamas could look like in 2045.

“This camp is more than just an event, it’s an investment in our children’s future,” said

Lincoln Deal II, host and organizer. “STEAM education equips our students with the

skills necessary for the future. The atmosphere buzzed with energy and excitement.

Students tackled real-world problem-solving challenges, from designing solutions for a sustainable Bahamas to building functional prototypes, and worked in teams to collaborate under pressure, applying creativity and critical thinking every step of the way.”

“I didn’t know I could build a game!” said a 9-year-old camper, grinning as she tested

her creation during a timed challenge. “Now I want to be an engineer when I grow up.”

Parents from the community praised the initiative for its blend of fun and skill-building.

“This program has opened my daughter’s eyes to careers she never imagined,” said the parent of a 13-year-old camper. “She came home every day excited to tell us what she learned.”

The Killarney STEAM Camp forms part of a broader community push to promote

innovation, entrepreneurship, and skills development in The Bahamas aligning with the

growing call for Bahamian youth to gain 21st-century skills and compete in the global

innovation economy.“We plan to make the camp an annual signature event, with expanded activities and

resources to inspire even more young people next year.”

The Killarney STEAM Camp is a free youth empowerment initiative providing students with practical, hands-on experiences in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. Its mission is to nurture creativity, foster problem-solving skills, and prepare young people for emerging opportunities in the global economy.