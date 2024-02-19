Over 100 RBDF officers receive special honours

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Governor General Cynthia Pratt and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe presented over 100 marines and officers of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) with special honours today during a Grant of Commission and Presentation of Medals and Awards at the RBDF Coral Harbour Base Monday morning.

Minister Munroe expressed his gratitude to the RBDF officers for their hard work and sacrifices made in service to country.

Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service and Long Service were among the special awards bestowed this morning.