“OUTSTANDING”: Cooper marvels at number of investment projects in the pipeline

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The number of projects in the investment pipeline for The Bahamas was described by Tourism, Aviation, and Investments Minister Chester Cooper as “outstanding”, noting that investors have taken seriously this notion that this nation is open or business.

Cooper said: “We have a very long pipeline of investments. We will release specific figures on this in due course but suffice to say the interest in The Bahamas is strong and getting stronger. We see very strong interest in hotel and tourism projects in Eleuthera, in Abaco, and we recently gave approval of a large project in the Exuma.

“We will announce that shortly but suffice to say the number of projects we are seeing is really outstaying. When we say we are open for business the world has taken that seriously. The level of demand is so significant that we are meeting every week – the national economic council. This is not something that has been consistent with the previous administration but we are committed to meeting every week to ensure that there are swift and prompt approvals.”

Cooper said the government is being approached with tourism-related projects, renewable energy projects, and mining operations among others. According to the Investments minister, attracting more foreign direct investment to this nation is the latest way to grow the economy.

He also noted that the country’s tourism numbers remain very strong.

“We continue to lead the rebound for the Caribbean and the Caribbean leads the rebound for the world,” he added.

Cooper expressed hope that with COVID-19 cases declining, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) would revisit its Level 4 Travel Health Notice.