OUTSIDE THE LAW: Police constable charged with using illegal gun to put fear in a civilian  

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A police officer and another man were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday for possession on an illegal firearm.

Constable Darron Lewis and Pedro Morley appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt.

Prosecutors alleged that the men were in possession of an unlicensed black Glock pistol on April 30 with eight rounds of ammunition.

Lewis was also charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to put another in fear.

It was alleged that on the same day, Lewis sought to use the weapon to put Paul Patton in fear.

The constable was also charged with assaulting Patton.

Both men pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

The matter was adjourned to Friday for bail consideration.

Lewis and Morley were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Before leaving the courtroom, the men were permitted to speak with the families.

Morley shed tears as he embraced his mother.

Attorney Roger Minnis represented Lewis.

Attorney Terrel Butler represented Morley.