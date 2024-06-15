Outrage over fisherman in distress

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-STRANDED: A man who claimed to be Bahamian fisherman was reportedly rescued days ago after his vessel capsized.

In a video that has since gone viral the fishermen explained to persons in another vessel that was in the vicinity that he was fishing near Bimini when his boat took on water.

He requested that the men take him back to Bimini which they declined. They offered him water and informed him that the Coast Guard would be on the way.

Their response to the fisherman ignited a firestorm on social media as many cried shame on the men for not offering to assist or rescue the fisherman in distress.