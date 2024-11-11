‘Our voices are going to be heard even more’

Please enable JavaScript
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There has been increased debate as to whether or not Kamala Harris’ US election loss put a dent in women’s hopes of one day assuming major leadership roles here in the country and elsewhere.
But Precious Fortune-Thompson, who is the chairman of Foreign Xscape, Bahamas ltd, contends that this is just the beginning of women ascending the ranks to lead countries, businesses, organizations, and the like.