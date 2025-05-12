Our Bahamas is in urgent need of Transformational Leadership!

Dear Editor:

Our beloved Bahamas stands at a crossroads. From the constraints of our health system to the shortfalls in education; from an antiquated and crumbling infrastructure, and the struggle to secure affordable housing, to the challenges our workforce faces; from economic headwinds and food insecurity to growing concerns about national security, crime, and immigration; and from energy shortages and insecurity to the broader ills that touch every corner of our society — the weight of these intersecting crises is undeniable.

Yet perhaps most troubling of all is that we face not only a leadership crisis — an urgent breakdown in the day-to-day management of our affairs — but also a deeper, more systemic crisis of leadership, marked by a shortage of vision, moral courage, and long-term stewardship. Band-aid solutions and short-term, transactional deals have merely papered over fractures that continue to widen. Transitional reforms, tweaks to existing systems, have likewise proven inadequate.

What we need now is Transformational Leadership: leaders who inspire by painting a bold, inclusive vision for every Bahamian; who engage communities, civil society, and the private sector as co-creators of our shared future; who invest in people and institutions so that change rises from the grassroots as well as from the top; who act with integrity and the courage to make choices that favor generations ahead over fleeting popularity; and who harness innovation — whether in renewable energy, digital technology, or sustainable agriculture — to turn our most daunting challenges into opportunities.

Imagine a health network that uses telemedicine to bridge the gap between New Providence and our Family Islands; schools that equip young minds with the critical thinking and technical skills demanded by tomorrow’s global economy; a housing strategy that brings safe, affordable homes within reach of every family; an economy diversified both further into and beyond tourism and finance to include clean energy, value-added agriculture, digital economic models, and creative industries; a justice system and security apparatus that protect citizens while building trust; an immigration policy that combines compassion with order; and an energy grid powered increasingly by the sun, wind, and the sea — stable, affordable, and carbon-neutral.

Realizing this vision will require more than our current reactive fixes. It demands bold leadership: individuals and institutions willing to challenge entrenched interests, to pursue innovative financing models, and to hold one another accountable to the highest standards of service and ethics.

To every Bahamian reading these words: insist on Transformational Leadership in your communities, your workplaces, and your government. Support those who demonstrate the capacity to think beyond the next budget cycle or election, and who place the long-term welfare of our nation above personal agendas. Where such leadership does not yet exist, work to cultivate it, mentor it, and demand it.

Our moment of testing can become our moment of triumph — but only if we choose leaders who see not just the crises before us, but the pathways beyond them. Let us rise together, guided by vision, courage, and a shared commitment to the Bahamas we know we can become.

Forward. Upward. Onward. Together,

Eden Merry Johnson

Freeport, Grand Bahama