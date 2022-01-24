Organic baby products supplier receives over $140K through Access Accelerator

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — From a desire to affordably improve a daughter’s food options to a successful startup, Tiny Tot’s Organics is moving into 2022 in a fabulous fashion.

The Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) facilitated an investment of $140,730 for Tiny Tot’s Organics. The Bahamas Entrepreneurial Venture Fund provided the organic baby products supplier over $120,000 in debt funding and the Access Accelerator provided $20,000 in a matching grant.

Tiny Tot’s Organics is an online store offering both wholesale and retail 100 percent organic products for infants and children — predominantly organic food, snacks and beverages. Owned by Welyncia Ramsey, Tiny Tot’s Organics was created out of a mother’s need for more organic food alternatives for her daughter.

Ramsey said: “During 2019, I had a baby, and when she started eating solid foods, I initially made her food myself but I realized that the cost of fruits and vegetables is really high and when I made the food sometimes she did not like certain flavors, so I would store it but it would go to waste.

“I eat a lot of organic items and wanted organic options for my baby, but when I went shopping at the local food stores, none of the options were available — literally none.

“I found one store here that had the organic brands but the pricing was a bit exorbitant.

“When I traveled, I found the brands I was looking for, so I brought some back and asked my friends who had babies around the same age as my daughter if organic food was something that they too would be interested in feeding their babies, and they said yes.

“I bought a few products and launched the online business just to see how it would go.”

Ramsey added: “The online sales went well and I reached out to a few food stores that also agreed to carry the products and it grew from there.”

Not new to the entrepreneurial space, Ramsey has always wanted to be a business owner and started her first business when she was still in her teens. She said that experience prepared her to overcome any obstacle.

Grateful for the funding that will be used to increase inventory, Ramsey reflected on her journey with the Access Accelerator.

“I am grateful for the funding through the Access Accelerator,” she said.

“It gave me the opportunity to upscale my business and to expand my product line without the frustration of having to go through the bank. With the banks, it is a bit harder to access funding, so I was grateful for that.

“I also did not have to depend on only my company’s revenue to grow to this point where I am now because I am sure it would have taken a longer time to get to this point.

“The entire process with the Access Accelerator was great — a smooth transaction. Everyone that I dealt with was very hands-on, thorough and helpful.”

For more information, visit www.accessaccelerator.org.