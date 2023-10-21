ORG welcomes recent tabling of Ombudsman Bill

According to ORG, the tabling of the Ombudsman Bill signifies the government’s recognition of the importance of building bridges between the citizens, businesses, and the administrative arms of the state. The organization noted that the legislation aligns with its commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable governance in The Bahamas. An Ombudsman serves as an essential mediator, ensuring that people’s and businesses’ rights are safeguarded.

“The proposed bill, focused on bolstering transparency, accountability, and integrity in public decision-making, holds the potential to genuinely advance equity and responsiveness in Bahamian governance,” said ORG Executive Director Matt Aubry.

“After meticulously benchmarking the prior Ombudsman Bill, we’ve actively engaged with the government, the opposition, and the public, sharing our feedback and recommendations. Our online Policy Review Center remains a beacon for public engagement, offering citizens a platform to review and comment on vital policies.”

ORG is dedicated to a thorough review of the current version of the bill in light of potential revisions, ensuring its alignment with both the organization’s recommendations and established international standards.

The organization also urges the public to immerse themselves in understanding this crucial legislation, as the true power of the Ombudsman Act lies in its ability to guarantee the efficient and fair delivery of public services.

Aubry added: “When policies genuinely reflect the voice and needs of the citizenry, they inherently possess greater effectiveness and support. We urge Bahamians to take an active role, get informed and involved, and share their perspectives with their elected representatives.”

ORG will disseminate informational resources through its various digital channels in the coming weeks to facilitate a deeper understanding and stimulate discussions around the Ombudsman Bill. These initiatives aim to underline the value of an Ombudsman, offering guidance and insights to Bahamians as they engage with and reflect upon this critical piece of legislation.