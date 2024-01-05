ORG urges ‘swift action’ for full Freedom of Information Act implementation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) is pressing for ‘swift action’ to achieve the complete implementation of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), noting that the insufficient prioritization of this law over the past two administrations has impeded the public’s fundamental right to information.

In a statement, ORG acknowledged recent comments made by Prime Minister Philip Davis, who recently told the media that implementing the Freedom of Information Act is not currently among his top priorities. However, he affirmed his commitment to fulfilling the long-promised pledge to enact the system during his current term fully. Davis emphasized that addressing the challenges faced by struggling Bahamians takes precedence now.

ORG said FOIA is a pivotal piece of legislation that upholds the fundamental principles of democracy: government accountability, transparency, and public participation in national decision-making processes.

ORG further noted that the law is designed to give the public access to most government-held information, enabling citizens to hold their government accountable and make informed choices.

“Despite the passage of the FOIA in 2017, crucial sections of the law covering the application process for and accessing information remain unimplemented. The lack of priority placed on this law over the past two administrations has hindered the public’s fundamental right to information, leaving Bahamians without the necessary tools to access government information on matters of public interest,” ORG noted.

“Addressing the immediate cost of living challenges and bringing The Freedom of Information Act into effect are not mutually exclusive actions. A fully enacted FOIA can bring many social and economic benefits that will support sustainable national development, including more effective decision-making, more efficient govt spending, less wastage, and increased public trust, which fosters economic confidence and investment.

“There are direct economic benefits to be gained with the culture of transparency and accountability functioning FOIA can bring. These can have a counterbalancing effect on inflationary situations by protecting government resources, which may then be needed for social support. This can directly and positively impact day-to-day quality of life issues such as crime, school attendance, and public services,” ORG wrote.

According to ORG, the FOIA is a crucial tool for fostering a culture of transparency and accountability within government institutions, enabling citizens to hold their elected representatives accountable and ensuring that decisions are rooted in public scrutiny. It pointed out that prioritizing the implementation of the FOIA paves the way for a more open and accountable society, allowing citizens to effectively participate in decision-making processes.