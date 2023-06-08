ORG: Where is the funding for transparency and accountability initiatives?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a statement yesterday, the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) expressed concerns that the level of allocation toward national mechanisms that enhance transparency and accountability does not seem to align with the critical policy outcomes outlined in the government’s ‘Blueprint for Change’ manifesto.

“Of particular concern is the proposed funding for the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) unit, which remains stagnant at $140,000. Despite promises made over the past two years to bring FOIA into effect in 10 government agencies, the unit acknowledges that they are currently underfunded to fulfill their mandate of granting citizens access to government-held information as established by the FOIA passed seven years ago,” ORG said.

“ORG additionally notes the absence of funding for an Ombudsman despite promises to debate and pass an Ombudsman Act.

“Furthermore, the allocation of $80,000 for the Public Disclosures Commission seems insufficient, especially considering a government commitment to a revised Public Disclosures Act which can improve compliance and transparency in the disclosures process. The need for meaningful reform in this area is underscored by public officials’ outstanding disclosures, which continue to be a pressing issue.”

ORG further highlighted a “concerning” disparity in the budget allocation for the Tax Appeal Commission, given the government’s heavy reliance on reclaiming due taxes and implementing new fees and levies as part of its revenue strategy.

“This can be expected to result in a significant surge in appeals. However, against ORG’s offered recommendations, the 2023 Public Finance Management Act eliminated an independent Procurement Board which was to build transparency and confidence by receiving and adjudicating vendor concerns related to government contracts.

“Instead, these cases will now be brought to the Tax Appeal Commission. The rationale behind this decision was to save costs by eliminating an additional board. Nevertheless, the currently allocated funding appears insufficient to support the necessary training and public education required for the expanded scope and role of the Tax Appeal Commission,” ORG noted.

According to ORG, without adequate funding and support, these vital pillars of good governance will be compromised, hindering the progress of The Bahamas towards greater social and economic opportunity for all.

“ORG urges citizens to appeal to the Government of The Bahamas to reevaluate the budget allocations and prioritize the funding of transparency and accountability mechanisms, including the FOIA unit, an Ombudsman, and the Tax Appeal Commission / Procurement Board,” the statement concluded.